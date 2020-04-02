All apartments in Plainfield
Find more places like 6643 Dunsdin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainfield, IN
/
6643 Dunsdin Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

6643 Dunsdin Drive

6643 Dunsdin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plainfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6643 Dunsdin Drive, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6643 Dunsdin Drive have any available units?
6643 Dunsdin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
Is 6643 Dunsdin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6643 Dunsdin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6643 Dunsdin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6643 Dunsdin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6643 Dunsdin Drive offer parking?
No, 6643 Dunsdin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6643 Dunsdin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6643 Dunsdin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6643 Dunsdin Drive have a pool?
No, 6643 Dunsdin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6643 Dunsdin Drive have accessible units?
No, 6643 Dunsdin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6643 Dunsdin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6643 Dunsdin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6643 Dunsdin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6643 Dunsdin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd
Plainfield, IN 46168
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive
Plainfield, IN 46231
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way
Plainfield, IN 46168

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms
Plainfield Apartments with GaragePlainfield Apartments with Parking
Plainfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis