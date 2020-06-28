Rent Calculator
Plainfield, IN
631 Simmons Street
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
631 Simmons Street
631 Simmons Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
631 Simmons Street, Plainfield, IN 46168
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Total Electric Duplex
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/631-simmons-st-629-plainfield-in-46168-usa-unit-629/1f4d024e-ce97-40e6-be71-08c1c644bc96
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5117367)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 631 Simmons Street have any available units?
631 Simmons Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plainfield, IN
.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plainfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 631 Simmons Street have?
Some of 631 Simmons Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 631 Simmons Street currently offering any rent specials?
631 Simmons Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Simmons Street pet-friendly?
No, 631 Simmons Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plainfield
.
Does 631 Simmons Street offer parking?
Yes, 631 Simmons Street offers parking.
Does 631 Simmons Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Simmons Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Simmons Street have a pool?
No, 631 Simmons Street does not have a pool.
Does 631 Simmons Street have accessible units?
No, 631 Simmons Street does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Simmons Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 Simmons Street does not have units with dishwashers.
