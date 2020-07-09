All apartments in Plainfield
Find more places like 5973 Claymont Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainfield, IN
/
5973 Claymont Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5973 Claymont Boulevard

5973 Claymont Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plainfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5973 Claymont Boulevard, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,303 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4641731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5973 Claymont Boulevard have any available units?
5973 Claymont Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 5973 Claymont Boulevard have?
Some of 5973 Claymont Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5973 Claymont Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5973 Claymont Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5973 Claymont Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5973 Claymont Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainfield.
Does 5973 Claymont Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5973 Claymont Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5973 Claymont Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5973 Claymont Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5973 Claymont Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5973 Claymont Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5973 Claymont Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5973 Claymont Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5973 Claymont Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5973 Claymont Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way
Plainfield, IN 46168
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Central Park at Metropolis
750 Central Park Dr E
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive
Plainfield, IN 46168
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive
Plainfield, IN 46231
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd
Plainfield, IN 46168
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms
Plainfield Apartments with GaragesPlainfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Plainfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INLebanon, INEllettsville, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis