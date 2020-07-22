All apartments in Plainfield
5638 Beale Street
5638 Beale Street

5638 Beale St · No Longer Available
Location

5638 Beale St, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,370 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, February 02, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 15 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include spec

(RLNE5227612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5638 Beale Street have any available units?
5638 Beale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 5638 Beale Street have?
Some of 5638 Beale Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5638 Beale Street currently offering any rent specials?
5638 Beale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5638 Beale Street pet-friendly?
No, 5638 Beale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainfield.
Does 5638 Beale Street offer parking?
Yes, 5638 Beale Street offers parking.
Does 5638 Beale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5638 Beale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5638 Beale Street have a pool?
No, 5638 Beale Street does not have a pool.
Does 5638 Beale Street have accessible units?
No, 5638 Beale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5638 Beale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5638 Beale Street has units with dishwashers.
