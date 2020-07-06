All apartments in Plainfield
Last updated November 9 2019 at 6:01 AM

4506 REDCLIFF S Lane

4506 Redcliff South Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4506 Redcliff South Lane, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.  Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)  Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 REDCLIFF S Lane have any available units?
4506 REDCLIFF S Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4506 REDCLIFF S Lane have?
Some of 4506 REDCLIFF S Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 REDCLIFF S Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4506 REDCLIFF S Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 REDCLIFF S Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4506 REDCLIFF S Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4506 REDCLIFF S Lane offer parking?
No, 4506 REDCLIFF S Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4506 REDCLIFF S Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4506 REDCLIFF S Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 REDCLIFF S Lane have a pool?
No, 4506 REDCLIFF S Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4506 REDCLIFF S Lane have accessible units?
No, 4506 REDCLIFF S Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 REDCLIFF S Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4506 REDCLIFF S Lane has units with dishwashers.

