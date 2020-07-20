4485 Redcliff North Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amenities in this 1775 sqft two story home include an upstairs bonus space, a fireplace, ceiling fans, a two-car garage and tons of yard space! The kitchen includes an electric oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and access to the utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Spacious master with walk in closet. The beautiful lot provides a pond view to one side and the privacy of a tree line along the back. 25 minutes via I-70 to downtown Indy. The Claymont at Saratoga neighborhood provides easy access to the Vandalia bike trail and is also just minutes away from shopping, dining, and the Metropolis mall!



Monthly rent based on a 12 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com

No section 8

Application Fee (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee

One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)

Any washer and dryer left in the premises are available for Lessee's use, but will not be repaired, replaced, or maintained by Lessor.

AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.