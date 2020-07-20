All apartments in Plainfield
Find more places like 4485 Redcliff North Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainfield, IN
/
4485 Redcliff North Lane
Last updated March 23 2019 at 12:26 AM

4485 Redcliff North Lane

4485 Redcliff South Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plainfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4485 Redcliff South Lane, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amenities in this 1775 sqft two story home include an upstairs bonus space, a fireplace, ceiling fans, a two-car garage and tons of yard space! The kitchen includes an electric oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and access to the utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Spacious master with walk in closet. The beautiful lot provides a pond view to one side and the privacy of a tree line along the back. 25 minutes via I-70 to downtown Indy. The Claymont at Saratoga neighborhood provides easy access to the Vandalia bike trail and is also just minutes away from shopping, dining, and the Metropolis mall!

Monthly rent based on a 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
Any washer and dryer left in the premises are available for Lessee's use, but will not be repaired, replaced, or maintained by Lessor.
AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4485 Redcliff North Lane have any available units?
4485 Redcliff North Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4485 Redcliff North Lane have?
Some of 4485 Redcliff North Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4485 Redcliff North Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4485 Redcliff North Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4485 Redcliff North Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4485 Redcliff North Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4485 Redcliff North Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4485 Redcliff North Lane offers parking.
Does 4485 Redcliff North Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4485 Redcliff North Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4485 Redcliff North Lane have a pool?
No, 4485 Redcliff North Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4485 Redcliff North Lane have accessible units?
No, 4485 Redcliff North Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4485 Redcliff North Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4485 Redcliff North Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way
Plainfield, IN 46168
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Central Park at Metropolis
750 Central Park Dr E
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive
Plainfield, IN 46168
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive
Plainfield, IN 46231
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd
Plainfield, IN 46168
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms
Plainfield Apartments with GaragesPlainfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Plainfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INLebanon, INEllettsville, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis