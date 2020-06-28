All apartments in Plainfield
Find more places like 4468 Connaught East Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainfield, IN
/
4468 Connaught East Drive
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:28 PM

4468 Connaught East Drive

4468 Connaught Dr E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plainfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4468 Connaught Dr E, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,242 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, September 30, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 16 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maxim

(RLNE5167074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4468 Connaught East Drive have any available units?
4468 Connaught East Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4468 Connaught East Drive have?
Some of 4468 Connaught East Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4468 Connaught East Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4468 Connaught East Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4468 Connaught East Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4468 Connaught East Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4468 Connaught East Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4468 Connaught East Drive offers parking.
Does 4468 Connaught East Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4468 Connaught East Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4468 Connaught East Drive have a pool?
No, 4468 Connaught East Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4468 Connaught East Drive have accessible units?
No, 4468 Connaught East Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4468 Connaught East Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4468 Connaught East Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive
Plainfield, IN 46168
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd
Plainfield, IN 46168
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive
Plainfield, IN 46231
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way
Plainfield, IN 46168

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms
Plainfield Apartments with GaragePlainfield Apartments with Parking
Plainfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis