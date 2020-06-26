Rent Calculator
418-420 Westbridge Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM
418-420 Westbridge Drive
418 Westbridge Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
418 Westbridge Dr, Plainfield, IN 46168
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
420 Available 07/25/19 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex with an attached Garage
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/418-420-westbridge-dr-plainfield-in-46168-usa-unit-420/6fd1a335-e33c-4b0b-9a59-5ea4f1f276b1
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4934560)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 418-420 Westbridge Drive have any available units?
418-420 Westbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plainfield, IN
.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plainfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 418-420 Westbridge Drive have?
Some of 418-420 Westbridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 418-420 Westbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
418-420 Westbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418-420 Westbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 418-420 Westbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plainfield
.
Does 418-420 Westbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 418-420 Westbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 418-420 Westbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418-420 Westbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418-420 Westbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 418-420 Westbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 418-420 Westbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 418-420 Westbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 418-420 Westbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418-420 Westbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
