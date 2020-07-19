3821 Barrington Dr

Amenities
Floor Plan: Assembly
Beds/baths: 1/2
Deposit: $500
Community Amenities
. On-Site Management . Pet Friendly
. Complementary DirecTV and High-Speed Internet . DirecTV included
. Bloomington Bus Access . washer/dryer included
. ceiling fans provided or hook-ups in living room and bedrooms . 24-hour emergency maintenance
Floor Plan Amenities
. Private entry . Oversized Windows
. Mini-blinds . Ceiling Fan Hook-Ups
. Vaulted Ceilings . Ceiling Fans
. Microwave . Spacious Closets
. Washer and Dryer Included . 2 & 3 Bedroom Townhomes
. Dishwasher . Total Electric Living
. Green belt/woods view . Sloping hillside
. High-rise view-lower floors . High-rise view-upper floors
Pet Policy
We welcome cats and dogs , with the following fees and restrictions:
$200 pet deposit
$20 monthly pet rent
2-pet maximum
Aggressive animals prohibited