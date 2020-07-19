All apartments in Plainfield
3821 Barrington Dr
3821 Barrington Dr

3821 Barrington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3821 Barrington Lane, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Floor Plan: Assembly
Beds/baths: 1/2
Deposit: $500

Community Amenities
. On-Site Management . Pet Friendly
. Complementary DirecTV and High-Speed Internet . DirecTV included
. Bloomington Bus Access . washer/dryer included
. ceiling fans provided or hook-ups in living room and bedrooms . 24-hour emergency maintenance

Floor Plan Amenities
. Private entry . Oversized Windows
. Mini-blinds . Ceiling Fan Hook-Ups
. Vaulted Ceilings . Ceiling Fans
. Microwave . Spacious Closets
. Washer and Dryer Included . 2 & 3 Bedroom Townhomes
. Dishwasher . Total Electric Living
. Green belt/woods view . Sloping hillside
. High-rise view-lower floors . High-rise view-upper floors

Pet Policy
We welcome cats and dogs , with the following fees and restrictions:
$200 pet deposit
$20 monthly pet rent
2-pet maximum
Aggressive animals prohibited

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Barrington Dr have any available units?
3821 Barrington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 Barrington Dr have?
Some of 3821 Barrington Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Barrington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Barrington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Barrington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 Barrington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3821 Barrington Dr offer parking?
No, 3821 Barrington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3821 Barrington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3821 Barrington Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Barrington Dr have a pool?
No, 3821 Barrington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Barrington Dr have accessible units?
No, 3821 Barrington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Barrington Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 Barrington Dr has units with dishwashers.
