Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM
311 Raines Street
311 Raines Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
311 Raines Street, Plainfield, IN 46168
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/309-311-raines-st-plainfield-in-46168-unit-311/c89e2302-5bd2-4958-941a-f4ebba41f073
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4992001)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 311 Raines Street have any available units?
311 Raines Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plainfield, IN
.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plainfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 311 Raines Street have?
Some of 311 Raines Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 311 Raines Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 Raines Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Raines Street pet-friendly?
No, 311 Raines Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plainfield
.
Does 311 Raines Street offer parking?
Yes, 311 Raines Street offers parking.
Does 311 Raines Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Raines Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Raines Street have a pool?
No, 311 Raines Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 Raines Street have accessible units?
No, 311 Raines Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Raines Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Raines Street does not have units with dishwashers.
