Home
/
Plainfield, IN
/
256 Indiana Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:24 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
256 Indiana Street
256 Indiana Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
256 Indiana Street, Plainfield, IN 46168
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Hardwood floors! Conveniently located duplex in the heart of Plainfield. Off street parking. Central air. Washer/Dryer hookup.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 256 Indiana Street have any available units?
256 Indiana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
Plainfield, IN
.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
Plainfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 256 Indiana Street have?
Some of 256 Indiana Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 256 Indiana Street currently offering any rent specials?
256 Indiana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Indiana Street pet-friendly?
No, 256 Indiana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainfield.
pet friendly listings in Plainfield
.
Does 256 Indiana Street offer parking?
Yes, 256 Indiana Street offers parking.
Does 256 Indiana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Indiana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Indiana Street have a pool?
No, 256 Indiana Street does not have a pool.
Does 256 Indiana Street have accessible units?
No, 256 Indiana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Indiana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 Indiana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
