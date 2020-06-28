256 Indiana Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Hardwood floors! Conveniently located duplex in the heart of Plainfield. Off street parking. Central air. Washer/Dryer hookup.