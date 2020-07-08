Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plainfield, IN
/
1557 Broyles Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:02 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1557 Broyles Lane
1557 Broyles Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1557 Broyles Drive, Plainfield, IN 46231
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wow! Come Check out this wonderful home. Freshly painted in a great neighborhood. Over 2500 sqft of space. Home will ready for possession on 15th June.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1557 Broyles Lane have any available units?
1557 Broyles Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plainfield, IN
.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plainfield Rent Report
.
Is 1557 Broyles Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1557 Broyles Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 Broyles Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1557 Broyles Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plainfield
.
Does 1557 Broyles Lane offer parking?
No, 1557 Broyles Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1557 Broyles Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1557 Broyles Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 Broyles Lane have a pool?
No, 1557 Broyles Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1557 Broyles Lane have accessible units?
No, 1557 Broyles Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 Broyles Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1557 Broyles Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1557 Broyles Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1557 Broyles Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
