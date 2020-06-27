All apartments in Plainfield
Find more places like 1162 Bent Tree Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainfield, IN
/
1162 Bent Tree Way
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

1162 Bent Tree Way

1162 Bent Tree Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plainfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1162 Bent Tree Way, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,198 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Thursday, October 10, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 16 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease

(RLNE5140348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 Bent Tree Way have any available units?
1162 Bent Tree Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1162 Bent Tree Way have?
Some of 1162 Bent Tree Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 Bent Tree Way currently offering any rent specials?
1162 Bent Tree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 Bent Tree Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1162 Bent Tree Way is pet friendly.
Does 1162 Bent Tree Way offer parking?
Yes, 1162 Bent Tree Way offers parking.
Does 1162 Bent Tree Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1162 Bent Tree Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 Bent Tree Way have a pool?
No, 1162 Bent Tree Way does not have a pool.
Does 1162 Bent Tree Way have accessible units?
No, 1162 Bent Tree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 Bent Tree Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1162 Bent Tree Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive
Plainfield, IN 46231
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd
Plainfield, IN 46168
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive
Plainfield, IN 46168
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way
Plainfield, IN 46168

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms
Plainfield Apartments with GaragePlainfield Apartments with Parking
Plainfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis