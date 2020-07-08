110 South Center Street

Amenities

Live, Work, Play! 1st Floor Office/Retail space with private bathroom in heart of Downtown Plainfield @ Center & Main - Professional Building. Space includes Private Entrance, 2 Private Rooms, 1 Private Bath, 1 Common Area Kitchen and Bathroom. Enjoy local Shoppes, Coffee & Bakeries, Biking & Walking Trails all within a stones throw. Wi-Fi Internet Included. Utilities pro-rated and billed quarterly. Signage Available at intersection of Center & Main St. Schedule a time to stop and visit with our friendly leasing staff!