Plainfield, IN
10774 Timothy Lane
10774 Timothy Lane

10774 Timothy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10774 Timothy Lane, Plainfield, IN 46231

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1800446

Come tour this three bed, two and a half bath home today! This unit has 3074 square feet of space, with amenities including fully appliance kitchen, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a porch, fenced yard and attached garage. Minutes away from US-40.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.indy@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10774 Timothy Lane have any available units?
10774 Timothy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 10774 Timothy Lane have?
Some of 10774 Timothy Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10774 Timothy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10774 Timothy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10774 Timothy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10774 Timothy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainfield.
Does 10774 Timothy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10774 Timothy Lane offers parking.
Does 10774 Timothy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10774 Timothy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10774 Timothy Lane have a pool?
No, 10774 Timothy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10774 Timothy Lane have accessible units?
No, 10774 Timothy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10774 Timothy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10774 Timothy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

