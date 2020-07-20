All apartments in Plainfield
Find more places like 1073 Huntwick Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainfield, IN
/
1073 Huntwick Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1073 Huntwick Lane

1073 Huntwick Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plainfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1073 Huntwick Ln, Plainfield, IN 46231

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,342 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4834794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 Huntwick Lane have any available units?
1073 Huntwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1073 Huntwick Lane have?
Some of 1073 Huntwick Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 Huntwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1073 Huntwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 Huntwick Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1073 Huntwick Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1073 Huntwick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1073 Huntwick Lane offers parking.
Does 1073 Huntwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1073 Huntwick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 Huntwick Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1073 Huntwick Lane has a pool.
Does 1073 Huntwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 1073 Huntwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 Huntwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1073 Huntwick Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way
Plainfield, IN 46168
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Central Park at Metropolis
750 Central Park Dr E
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive
Plainfield, IN 46168
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive
Plainfield, IN 46231
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd
Plainfield, IN 46168
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms
Plainfield Apartments with GaragesPlainfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Plainfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INLebanon, INEllettsville, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis