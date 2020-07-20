All apartments in Plainfield
Plainfield, IN
10729 Newgate Lane
Last updated March 26 2019 at 6:05 PM

10729 Newgate Lane

10729 Newgate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10729 Newgate Lane, Plainfield, IN 46231

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,468 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10729 Newgate Lane have any available units?
10729 Newgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 10729 Newgate Lane have?
Some of 10729 Newgate Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10729 Newgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10729 Newgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10729 Newgate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10729 Newgate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10729 Newgate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10729 Newgate Lane offers parking.
Does 10729 Newgate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10729 Newgate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10729 Newgate Lane have a pool?
No, 10729 Newgate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10729 Newgate Lane have accessible units?
No, 10729 Newgate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10729 Newgate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10729 Newgate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
