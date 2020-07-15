24 Apartments for rent in Pittsboro, IN with garages

Apartment List
Pittsboro apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
795 Penny Court
795 Penny Ct, Pittsboro, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
137 Broadmoor Bnd
137 Broadmoor Bend, Pittsboro, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1222 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 320037 Beautiful single-family home located in the quiet town of Pittsboro, just minutes away from shopping and dining in Brownsburg, Indianapolis and Avon. The home was just remodeled with paint and woodworking.
Results within 5 miles of Pittsboro
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
17 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$1,008
717 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
19 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$930
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
13 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1464 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
37 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1202 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
7198 Golden Oak
7198 Golden Oak, Brownsburg, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
5100 sqft
Welcome home to this breathtaking 5bd 3.5ba home on a quite dead-end street. From the fine finishes to the wonderful 1600 sq storage basement this home will surely please.

1 of 24

Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
656 South Alpha Avenue
656 South Alpha Avenue, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** Lovely 3 bedroom in Brownsburg! This home is off Green Street and CR500 minutes to Watermill Splash Pad, Williams Park and Downtown Brownsburg.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
421 East Main Street
421 East Main Street, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$7,400
For Lease opportunity on 1.4 acres (sub-dividable) of prime Main Street property with Urban Commercial (UC) zoning and 280' of frontage. This site can accommodate multi-story mixed-use development.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10386 North State Road 267
10386 N State Road 267, Hendricks County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1651 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living rooms and large yard available in Brownsburg. Appliances can be rented for additional fee - appliances not included. Pets accepted.
Results within 10 miles of Pittsboro
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
5 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$910
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Danville
281 Canal West Cir, Danville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1294 sqft
White Lick Creek by Redwood is one of Danville’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in certain apartment homes and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive, Whitestown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Near the intersection of I-65 and I-865 in the Zionsville school district. Smoke-free apartments with garage parking, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets and pantries.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4164 Galena Drive
4164 Galena Drive, Hendricks County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1673 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
6863 Merritt Ridge Way
6863 Merritt Ridge Way, Avon, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2226 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
5890 Aho Drive
5890 Aho Drive, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1627 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details This 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Ballinshire Estates - Cobblestone
4733 Pennington Court
4733 Pennington Court, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1549 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4733 Pennington Court in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 33

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
140 Meadow Glen Dr
140 Meadow Glen Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
**Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Must move within 30 days.TEXT number listed or email during off hours mentioning you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1396 Brigade Circle
1396 Brigade Circle, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1386 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1386 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups and is freshly painted.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2940 Armaugh Drive
2940 Armaugh Drive, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1533 sqft
Beautiful Home Conveniently Located Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8335 Bayshore Lane
8335 Bayshore Lane, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1420 sqft
Spacious 3 bdrm, 2 bath. Great Room has cathedral ceilings, freshly painted throughout. 1420 square feet. BRAND NEW EXPENSIVE CARPETING THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW STAINLESS REFRIG, stainless range/oven, microwave. Washer/Dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Pittsboro, IN

Pittsboro apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

