Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Pittsboro, IN with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
795 Penny Court
795 Penny Ct, Pittsboro, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
137 Broadmoor Bnd
137 Broadmoor Bend, Pittsboro, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1222 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 320037 Beautiful single-family home located in the quiet town of Pittsboro, just minutes away from shopping and dining in Brownsburg, Indianapolis and Avon. The home was just remodeled with paint and woodworking.
Results within 5 miles of Pittsboro
17 Units Available
17 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$1,008
717 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
19 Units Available
19 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$930
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1464 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
37 Units Available
37 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
10386 North State Road 267
10386 N State Road 267, Hendricks County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1651 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living rooms and large yard available in Brownsburg. Appliances can be rented for additional fee - appliances not included. Pets accepted.
Results within 10 miles of Pittsboro
17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$910
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$914
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Redwood Danville
281 Canal West Cir, Danville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1294 sqft
White Lick Creek by Redwood is one of Danville’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in certain apartment homes and a private attached two-car garage.
Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
1 Bedroom
$834
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1105 sqft
When you are looking for luxury apartment homes in Avon, Indiana, Cox Creek will fulfill all of your rental preferences.
Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$894
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2416 River Birch Dr.
2416 River Birch Drive, Avon, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
4500 sqft
Luxurious & Private, close to everything - Property Id: 212774 HUGE investment opportunity! Our home's average nightly rate on Airbnb and VRBO is $2000. Lease to own, lease with purchase option, or Land contract available.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4164 Galena Drive
4164 Galena Drive, Hendricks County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1673 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Ballinshire Estates - Cobblestone
4733 Pennington Court
4733 Pennington Court, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1549 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4733 Pennington Court in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
140 Meadow Glen Dr
140 Meadow Glen Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
**Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Must move within 30 days.TEXT number listed or email during off hours mentioning you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4334 Round Lake Bend
4334 Round Lake Bend, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** **Refundable application fee at successful move-in** This adorable Ranch home is located off Raceway Road & 136 in Clermont Estates, minutes to Eagle Creek Park, Lucas Oil Raceway and more! Home features laminate floors and a

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2940 Armaugh Drive
2940 Armaugh Drive, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1533 sqft
Beautiful Home Conveniently Located Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
135 South County Road 300 East
135 S County Road 300 E, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1549 sqft
Great ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 and half bathrooms. family room with fireplace, deck for enjoyment. Visit www.goalproperties.com today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8335 Bayshore Lane
8335 Bayshore Lane, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1420 sqft
Spacious 3 bdrm, 2 bath. Great Room has cathedral ceilings, freshly painted throughout. 1420 square feet. BRAND NEW EXPENSIVE CARPETING THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW STAINLESS REFRIG, stainless range/oven, microwave. Washer/Dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Pittsboro, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pittsboro renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

