Pittsboro, IN
795 Penny Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

795 Penny Court

795 Penny Ct · (844) 874-2669
Location

795 Penny Ct, Pittsboro, IN 46167

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 795 Penny Court Pittsboro IN · Avail. now

$1,699

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,244 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5900003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 Penny Court have any available units?
795 Penny Court has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 795 Penny Court have?
Some of 795 Penny Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 Penny Court currently offering any rent specials?
795 Penny Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 Penny Court pet-friendly?
No, 795 Penny Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsboro.
Does 795 Penny Court offer parking?
Yes, 795 Penny Court offers parking.
Does 795 Penny Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 795 Penny Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 Penny Court have a pool?
Yes, 795 Penny Court has a pool.
Does 795 Penny Court have accessible units?
No, 795 Penny Court does not have accessible units.
Does 795 Penny Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 795 Penny Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 795 Penny Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 795 Penny Court has units with air conditioning.
