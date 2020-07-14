All apartments in Peru
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Hilltop Ridge

2920 S Hilltop Dr · (765) 300-4513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2920 S Hilltop Dr, Peru, IN 46970

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2910-5 · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 2930-1 · Avail. Aug 6

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2930-7 · Avail. Aug 25

$800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 2821-3 · Avail. now

$800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hilltop Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
Tucked away in a quiet setting surrounded by pleasant neighborhoods and tree-lined streets, Hilltop Ridge offers you a peaceful place to call home. For convenience sake, you are just minutes away from shopping areas, including businesses, restaurants and convenient stores. The feeling of home is clearly evident here at Hilltop Ridge. Beautifully landscaped grounds welcome you to this multi-family community. Once inside one of our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes you will see patios or balconies for relaxation, expansive bedrooms with walk-in closets, convenient washer/dryer hookups and spacious living accommodations. With three exciting floor plans, Hilltop Ridge offers you a wide range of living space from 680 to 1,080 square feet of living space.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
Parking Details: Onsite parking.
Storage Details: Storage unit on the patio/balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hilltop Ridge have any available units?
Hilltop Ridge has 4 units available starting at $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hilltop Ridge have?
Some of Hilltop Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hilltop Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Hilltop Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hilltop Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Hilltop Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Hilltop Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Hilltop Ridge offers parking.
Does Hilltop Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hilltop Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hilltop Ridge have a pool?
No, Hilltop Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Hilltop Ridge have accessible units?
No, Hilltop Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Hilltop Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hilltop Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Hilltop Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hilltop Ridge has units with air conditioning.
