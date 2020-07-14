Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center

Tucked away in a quiet setting surrounded by pleasant neighborhoods and tree-lined streets, Hilltop Ridge offers you a peaceful place to call home. For convenience sake, you are just minutes away from shopping areas, including businesses, restaurants and convenient stores. The feeling of home is clearly evident here at Hilltop Ridge. Beautifully landscaped grounds welcome you to this multi-family community. Once inside one of our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes you will see patios or balconies for relaxation, expansive bedrooms with walk-in closets, convenient washer/dryer hookups and spacious living accommodations. With three exciting floor plans, Hilltop Ridge offers you a wide range of living space from 680 to 1,080 square feet of living space.