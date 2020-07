Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Discover your new home at Country Place Apartments in Osgood, IN. This community is located on Shook St. in the 47037 area of Osgood. Select from 1 to 2 bedroom apartments then schedule a tour of the community. This apartment community provides a wide selection of amenities. Some of these include: convenient on-site parking options, lawns, and a community picnic area. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.