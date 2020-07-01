All apartments in Noblesville
861 N 11th St
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:40 PM

861 N 11th St

861 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

861 North 11th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Studio style 1 bed, 1 bath upstairs apartment in Old Town Noblesville. It has been recently remodeled with new flooring, paint, and a functional layout. This amazing location is within walking distance of all the great features of Old Town Noblesville: the historic square, Riverside Park, and Trails, Nickel Plate Art District, Forest Park, local brewers and restaurants, plenty of shopping and more! Bedroom: 12X17 Living Room: 14X10 Kitchen: 8X14

PMI Midwest
7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States
Phone: +1 317-795-0278

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 N 11th St have any available units?
861 N 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
Is 861 N 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
861 N 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 N 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 861 N 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 861 N 11th St offer parking?
No, 861 N 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 861 N 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 N 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 N 11th St have a pool?
No, 861 N 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 861 N 11th St have accessible units?
No, 861 N 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 861 N 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 N 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 861 N 11th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 861 N 11th St does not have units with air conditioning.

