Noblesville, IN
711 S 9th St
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

711 S 9th St

711 South 9th Street · No Longer Available
Noblesville
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

711 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 BR/1BA newly renovated - Property Id: 244905

Beautiful newly renovated 1BR/1BA unit (within a 2 unit duplex). Washer and dryer can be provided for extra $20/month.

The exterior of the house will be painted in June and a 1 car garage will be available by July!

I am not doing live walk throughs at this time until after an application is completed due to COVID but you can check out the virtual tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244905
Property Id 244905

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5762066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 S 9th St have any available units?
711 S 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 S 9th St have?
Some of 711 S 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 S 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
711 S 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 S 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 711 S 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 711 S 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 711 S 9th St offers parking.
Does 711 S 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 S 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 S 9th St have a pool?
No, 711 S 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 711 S 9th St have accessible units?
No, 711 S 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 711 S 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 S 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.

