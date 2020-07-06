All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 6159 Kerf Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
6159 Kerf Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6159 Kerf Lane

6159 Kerf Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6159 Kerf Lane, Noblesville, IN 46062
Mill Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 4,000 sf home is located in Noblesville, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6159 Kerf Lane have any available units?
6159 Kerf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6159 Kerf Lane have?
Some of 6159 Kerf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6159 Kerf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6159 Kerf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6159 Kerf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6159 Kerf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6159 Kerf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6159 Kerf Lane offers parking.
Does 6159 Kerf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6159 Kerf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6159 Kerf Lane have a pool?
No, 6159 Kerf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6159 Kerf Lane have accessible units?
No, 6159 Kerf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6159 Kerf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6159 Kerf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis