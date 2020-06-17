All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:48 PM

575 Holly Ct

575 Holly Court South · No Longer Available
Location

575 Holly Court South, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Unit is available for rent in Monterey Village subdivision of Noblesville. It is part of a small 4 unit apartment building on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and one bedroom has larger walk-in closet. Unit has been remodeled with new paint, cabinets, countertops, light fixtures, bathroom vanities, etc. Minutes from historic downtown Noblesville and from major roads for an easy commute. Neighborhood is adjacent to walking trails, connecting Forest Park and other parks. Washer and Dryer in unit. Reserved covered parking and lawn maintenance included. Schedule a showing today 317-794-2064

Tenant responsible for utilities. Flat rate for sewer and trash due with rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Holly Ct have any available units?
575 Holly Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 575 Holly Ct have?
Some of 575 Holly Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 Holly Ct currently offering any rent specials?
575 Holly Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Holly Ct pet-friendly?
No, 575 Holly Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 575 Holly Ct offer parking?
Yes, 575 Holly Ct offers parking.
Does 575 Holly Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 575 Holly Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Holly Ct have a pool?
No, 575 Holly Ct does not have a pool.
Does 575 Holly Ct have accessible units?
No, 575 Holly Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Holly Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 575 Holly Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

