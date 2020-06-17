575 Holly Ct

Amenities

2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Unit is available for rent in Monterey Village subdivision of Noblesville. It is part of a small 4 unit apartment building on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and one bedroom has larger walk-in closet. Unit has been remodeled with new paint, cabinets, countertops, light fixtures, bathroom vanities, etc. Minutes from historic downtown Noblesville and from major roads for an easy commute. Neighborhood is adjacent to walking trails, connecting Forest Park and other parks. Washer and Dryer in unit. Reserved covered parking and lawn maintenance included. Schedule a showing today 317-794-2064



Tenant responsible for utilities. Flat rate for sewer and trash due with rent