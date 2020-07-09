All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

521 Lakeview Drive

521 Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

521 Lakeview Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060
Monterey Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Noblesville - 3 BR ranch - Three bedroom, one story home in Noblesville. Over 1000 sq feet, hardwood floors, 1 car garage and electric heat. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher provided.

(RLNE1895285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Lakeview Drive have any available units?
521 Lakeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 521 Lakeview Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
521 Lakeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 521 Lakeview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 521 Lakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 521 Lakeview Drive offers parking.
Does 521 Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Lakeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Lakeview Drive have a pool?
No, 521 Lakeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 521 Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 521 Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Lakeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
