All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 15728 Millwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
15728 Millwood Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:25 PM
1 of 45
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15728 Millwood Drive
15728 Millwood Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
15728 Millwood Dr, Noblesville, IN 46060
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15728 Millwood Drive have any available units?
15728 Millwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Noblesville, IN
.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Noblesville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15728 Millwood Drive have?
Some of 15728 Millwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15728 Millwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15728 Millwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15728 Millwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15728 Millwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Noblesville
.
Does 15728 Millwood Drive offer parking?
No, 15728 Millwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15728 Millwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15728 Millwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15728 Millwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15728 Millwood Drive has a pool.
Does 15728 Millwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 15728 Millwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15728 Millwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15728 Millwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
