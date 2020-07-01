All apartments in Noblesville
15728 Millwood Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

15728 Millwood Drive

15728 Millwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15728 Millwood Dr, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15728 Millwood Drive have any available units?
15728 Millwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15728 Millwood Drive have?
Some of 15728 Millwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15728 Millwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15728 Millwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15728 Millwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15728 Millwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 15728 Millwood Drive offer parking?
No, 15728 Millwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15728 Millwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15728 Millwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15728 Millwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15728 Millwood Drive has a pool.
Does 15728 Millwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 15728 Millwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15728 Millwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15728 Millwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

