Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

15488 HARMON PL

15488 Harmon Place · No Longer Available
Location

15488 Harmon Place, Noblesville, IN 46060
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Noblesville 3 BR ranch - Three bedroom, two bath, one story home in Claybridge at Cumberland Pointe in Noblesville off of Howe Road.
Gas heat. Stove and dishwasher provided. Rent is $1250 per month + monthly sewer bill.

(RLNE3738960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15488 HARMON PL have any available units?
15488 HARMON PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
Is 15488 HARMON PL currently offering any rent specials?
15488 HARMON PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15488 HARMON PL pet-friendly?
No, 15488 HARMON PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 15488 HARMON PL offer parking?
No, 15488 HARMON PL does not offer parking.
Does 15488 HARMON PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15488 HARMON PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15488 HARMON PL have a pool?
No, 15488 HARMON PL does not have a pool.
Does 15488 HARMON PL have accessible units?
No, 15488 HARMON PL does not have accessible units.
Does 15488 HARMON PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15488 HARMON PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 15488 HARMON PL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15488 HARMON PL has units with air conditioning.
