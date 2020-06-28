15488 Harmon Place, Noblesville, IN 46060 Horizons at Cumberland Pointe
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Noblesville 3 BR ranch - Three bedroom, two bath, one story home in Claybridge at Cumberland Pointe in Noblesville off of Howe Road. Gas heat. Stove and dishwasher provided. Rent is $1250 per month + monthly sewer bill.
(RLNE3738960)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15488 HARMON PL have any available units?
15488 HARMON PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.