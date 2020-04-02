15487 DRY CREEK RD

Noblesville - 4 bedroom home - Four bedroom, 2 bath ranch home in Deer Path in Hamilton County. Electric heat. Stove, dishwasher and microwave and provided. Close to shopping, entertainment and highway access.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
