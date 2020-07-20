All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM

14772 White Tail Run

14772 White Tail Run · No Longer Available
Location

14772 White Tail Run, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,220 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5146492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14772 White Tail Run have any available units?
14772 White Tail Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14772 White Tail Run have?
Some of 14772 White Tail Run's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14772 White Tail Run currently offering any rent specials?
14772 White Tail Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14772 White Tail Run pet-friendly?
No, 14772 White Tail Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 14772 White Tail Run offer parking?
Yes, 14772 White Tail Run offers parking.
Does 14772 White Tail Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14772 White Tail Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14772 White Tail Run have a pool?
Yes, 14772 White Tail Run has a pool.
Does 14772 White Tail Run have accessible units?
No, 14772 White Tail Run does not have accessible units.
Does 14772 White Tail Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14772 White Tail Run has units with dishwashers.
