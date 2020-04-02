All apartments in Noblesville
14183 Clapboard Drive

14183 Clapboard Dr
Location

14183 Clapboard Dr, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Lovely 3-bedroom house in desired Hamilton County. This home is located NE of Indianapolis, conveniently near Hamilton Town Center and Interstate 69. Built in 2005, this 2-story house is located in the Marilyn Ridge subdivision near 146th street. The first floor offers a living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath, and mudroom. Kitchen appliances include a new stainless steel refrigerator, along with a dishwasher, microwave, and stove. Upstairs you will find a loft area, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and laundry room (washer and dryer included). The master bathroom offers a garden tub and large walk-in closet. Newer carpet throughout the house with vinyl flooring in the kitchen and mudroom. The yard is fairly small and only 1 dog under 25 lbs allowed (additional deposit required). No cats. The house has a rear facing 2-car garage located off the alleyway. Hamilton Southeastern schools. Non-smokers only. Credit score of 600 or higher, minimum income $60k gross per year. No evictions on record for last 10 years. No Section 8. Tenant responsible for utilities, monthly HOA dues, and landscape management fees.
3 Bedroom, 2 Story
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14183 Clapboard Drive have any available units?
14183 Clapboard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14183 Clapboard Drive have?
Some of 14183 Clapboard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14183 Clapboard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14183 Clapboard Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14183 Clapboard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14183 Clapboard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14183 Clapboard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14183 Clapboard Drive does offer parking.
Does 14183 Clapboard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14183 Clapboard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14183 Clapboard Drive have a pool?
No, 14183 Clapboard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14183 Clapboard Drive have accessible units?
No, 14183 Clapboard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14183 Clapboard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14183 Clapboard Drive has units with dishwashers.
