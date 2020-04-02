14183 Clapboard Drive

Amenities
Lovely 3-bedroom house in desired Hamilton County. This home is located NE of Indianapolis, conveniently near Hamilton Town Center and Interstate 69. Built in 2005, this 2-story house is located in the Marilyn Ridge subdivision near 146th street. The first floor offers a living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath, and mudroom. Kitchen appliances include a new stainless steel refrigerator, along with a dishwasher, microwave, and stove. Upstairs you will find a loft area, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and laundry room (washer and dryer included). The master bathroom offers a garden tub and large walk-in closet. Newer carpet throughout the house with vinyl flooring in the kitchen and mudroom. The yard is fairly small and only 1 dog under 25 lbs allowed (additional deposit required). No cats. The house has a rear facing 2-car garage located off the alleyway. Hamilton Southeastern schools. Non-smokers only. Credit score of 600 or higher, minimum income $60k gross per year. No evictions on record for last 10 years. No Section 8. Tenant responsible for utilities, monthly HOA dues, and landscape management fees.
3 Bedroom, 2 Story
