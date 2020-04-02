14183 Clapboard Drive

Amenities

Lovely 3-bedroom house in desired Hamilton County. This home is located NE of Indianapolis, conveniently near Hamilton Town Center and Interstate 69. Built in 2005, this 2-story house is located in the Marilyn Ridge subdivision near 146th street. The first floor offers a living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath, and mudroom. Kitchen appliances include a new stainless steel refrigerator, along with a dishwasher, microwave, and stove. Upstairs you will find a loft area, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and laundry room (washer and dryer included). The master bathroom offers a garden tub and large walk-in closet. Newer carpet throughout the house with vinyl flooring in the kitchen and mudroom. The yard is fairly small and only 1 dog under 25 lbs allowed (additional deposit required). No cats. The house has a rear facing 2-car garage located off the alleyway. Hamilton Southeastern schools. Non-smokers only. Credit score of 600 or higher, minimum income $60k gross per year. No evictions on record for last 10 years. No Section 8. Tenant responsible for utilities, monthly HOA dues, and landscape management fees.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.