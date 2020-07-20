All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 PM

12663 Pinetop Way

12663 Pinetop Way · No Longer Available
Noblesville
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

12663 Pinetop Way, Noblesville, IN 46060
The Meadows of Shelborne at Deer Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,691 sf home is located in Noblesville, IN. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12663 Pinetop Way have any available units?
12663 Pinetop Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12663 Pinetop Way have?
Some of 12663 Pinetop Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12663 Pinetop Way currently offering any rent specials?
12663 Pinetop Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12663 Pinetop Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12663 Pinetop Way is pet friendly.
Does 12663 Pinetop Way offer parking?
Yes, 12663 Pinetop Way offers parking.
Does 12663 Pinetop Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12663 Pinetop Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12663 Pinetop Way have a pool?
No, 12663 Pinetop Way does not have a pool.
Does 12663 Pinetop Way have accessible units?
No, 12663 Pinetop Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12663 Pinetop Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12663 Pinetop Way does not have units with dishwashers.
