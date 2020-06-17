1235 Harrison Street - 2

Amenities

Tenant Pays Gas/Electric - or flat $100 Fee for Landlord to cover



This is a beautiful fully remodeled 1 bedroom walking distance to downtown Noblesville. Comes with all appliances as well as window AC unit.



Standard Application Process to include background check, credit check, employment/income verification and pas rental history.



High ceilings and beautiful covered patio with offstreet parking for 2 cars at rear of property. INITIAL CONTACT TEXT ONLY TO LANDLORD AT 317.565.7059

Triplex close to Downtown Noblesville area. Unit is lower level East side unit. This is not a "MANAGEMENT COMPANY" that manages this. Tenant will meet landlord and showing and will see the detailed response he will always provide. Quiet street and is diagonal from an elementary school.