Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 PM

1235 Harrison Street - 2

1235 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1235 Harrison Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tenant Pays Gas/Electric - or flat $100 Fee for Landlord to cover

This is a beautiful fully remodeled 1 bedroom walking distance to downtown Noblesville. Comes with all appliances as well as window AC unit.

Standard Application Process to include background check, credit check, employment/income verification and pas rental history.

High ceilings and beautiful covered patio with offstreet parking for 2 cars at rear of property. INITIAL CONTACT TEXT ONLY TO LANDLORD AT 317.565.7059
Triplex close to Downtown Noblesville area. Unit is lower level East side unit. This is not a "MANAGEMENT COMPANY" that manages this. Tenant will meet landlord and showing and will see the detailed response he will always provide. Quiet street and is diagonal from an elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 Harrison Street - 2 have any available units?
1235 Harrison Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 Harrison Street - 2 have?
Some of 1235 Harrison Street - 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 Harrison Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Harrison Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Harrison Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1235 Harrison Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 1235 Harrison Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1235 Harrison Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 1235 Harrison Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 Harrison Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Harrison Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1235 Harrison Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1235 Harrison Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1235 Harrison Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Harrison Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 Harrison Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

