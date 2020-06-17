Rent Calculator
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12237 Lindley Dr
12237 Lindley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12237 Lindley Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lindley - Property Id: 292333
3 bed room single family house in safe neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292333
Property Id 292333
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5826857)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12237 Lindley Dr have any available units?
12237 Lindley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Noblesville, IN
.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Noblesville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12237 Lindley Dr have?
Some of 12237 Lindley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12237 Lindley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12237 Lindley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12237 Lindley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12237 Lindley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Noblesville
.
Does 12237 Lindley Dr offer parking?
No, 12237 Lindley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12237 Lindley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12237 Lindley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12237 Lindley Dr have a pool?
No, 12237 Lindley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12237 Lindley Dr have accessible units?
No, 12237 Lindley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12237 Lindley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12237 Lindley Dr has units with dishwashers.
