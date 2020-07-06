Great curb appeal ranch with 3BR and 2BA. Spacious LR and eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Great closets in bedrooms. Minimum exterior maintenance. 2 car attached garage. This is truly a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12220 East 141ST Street have any available units?
12220 East 141ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.