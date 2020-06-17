All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

12120 East 141st Street

12120 East 141st Street · No Longer Available
Location

12120 East 141st Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Don't miss this amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in popular Marilyn Ridge. Gorgeous open floor plan with updated kitchen including cabinets, backsplash, engineered hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful Family Room has large custom built-ins. Spacious mudroom/pantry area. Head upstairs to the Master and three other large bedrooms upstairs. This home has so many gorgeous updates! Great neighborhood with playground, parks, pond and walking trails! Highly rated Hamilton Southeastern School System.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12120 East 141st Street have any available units?
12120 East 141st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12120 East 141st Street have?
Some of 12120 East 141st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12120 East 141st Street currently offering any rent specials?
12120 East 141st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12120 East 141st Street pet-friendly?
No, 12120 East 141st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 12120 East 141st Street offer parking?
Yes, 12120 East 141st Street offers parking.
Does 12120 East 141st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12120 East 141st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12120 East 141st Street have a pool?
No, 12120 East 141st Street does not have a pool.
Does 12120 East 141st Street have accessible units?
No, 12120 East 141st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12120 East 141st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12120 East 141st Street has units with dishwashers.

