12120 East 141st Street

Don't miss this amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in popular Marilyn Ridge. Gorgeous open floor plan with updated kitchen including cabinets, backsplash, engineered hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful Family Room has large custom built-ins. Spacious mudroom/pantry area. Head upstairs to the Master and three other large bedrooms upstairs. This home has so many gorgeous updates! Great neighborhood with playground, parks, pond and walking trails! Highly rated Hamilton Southeastern School System.