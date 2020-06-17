12120 East 141st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Don't miss this amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in popular Marilyn Ridge. Gorgeous open floor plan with updated kitchen including cabinets, backsplash, engineered hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful Family Room has large custom built-ins. Spacious mudroom/pantry area. Head upstairs to the Master and three other large bedrooms upstairs. This home has so many gorgeous updates! Great neighborhood with playground, parks, pond and walking trails! Highly rated Hamilton Southeastern School System.