1102 Cherry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Noblesville's Historic Old Town! This home is move In ready with new wood flooring and fresh paint throughout. Appliances are included - stove/oven, refrigerator, and vent hood. Laundry hook-ups. There are two full baths - one with a shower and one with a tub/shower combo. Enjoy the large fenced backyard. You will love the charm & character of this home which is within walking distance to downtown Noblesville shops & restaurants! This one won't last long. Set your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.