All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 107 South 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
107 South 6th Street
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

107 South 6th Street

107 South 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

107 South 6th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is downstairs unit with a great location in Historic Downtown Noblesville.
This amazing location is within walking distance of all the great features of Old Town Noblesville: the historic square, Riverside Park and Trails, Nickel Plate Art District, Forest Park, local brewers and restaurants, plenty of shopping and more!
Great charm with new double pane windows throughout. basement space for extra storage. We are currently offering a special of $100 OFF THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF RENT, with a year lease. $650 for first three months, then $750 for remainder of lease.
Washer and Dryer included

Tenant responsible for gas utility. There will be a flat rate sewer and trash in addition to rent. RENT INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRIC. All occupants above the age of 18 must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background checks. Non-smoking home.
RENTLY LOCK BOX SERIAL # NEEDED TO VIEW PROPERTY IS 969402.

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 South 6th Street have any available units?
107 South 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
Is 107 South 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 South 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 South 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 South 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 107 South 6th Street offer parking?
No, 107 South 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 107 South 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 South 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 South 6th Street have a pool?
No, 107 South 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 South 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 107 South 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 South 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 South 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 South 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 South 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis