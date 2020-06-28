107 South 6th Street

Amenities

This is downstairs unit with a great location in Historic Downtown Noblesville.

This amazing location is within walking distance of all the great features of Old Town Noblesville: the historic square, Riverside Park and Trails, Nickel Plate Art District, Forest Park, local brewers and restaurants, plenty of shopping and more!

Great charm with new double pane windows throughout. basement space for extra storage. We are currently offering a special of $100 OFF THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF RENT, with a year lease. $650 for first three months, then $750 for remainder of lease.

Washer and Dryer included



Tenant responsible for gas utility. There will be a flat rate sewer and trash in addition to rent. RENT INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRIC. All occupants above the age of 18 must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background checks. Non-smoking home.

RENTLY LOCK BOX SERIAL # NEEDED TO VIEW PROPERTY IS 969402.



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

