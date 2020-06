Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath home! Three large bedrooms and loft! New flooring throughout the entire home, all new interior paint, & concrete patio. The kitchen includes new backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted cabinets, and an added breakfast bar perfect for barstools! Very private master suite with vaulted ceiling and huge walk-in closet. Walking distance from the awesome neighborhood park. You don't want to miss this!