Noblesville, IN
10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:12 PM

10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd

10208 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Noblesville
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

10208 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard, Noblesville, IN 46060
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/713ceba04e ---- This wonderful 2 story 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in Noblesville is perfect and offers fresh paint throughout. The home has a great open floor plan on the main level that offers a large living room that opens onto the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen boasts a ton of cabinet space, is fully stocked with appliances, large eat-in area and has an amazingly large pantry. Half bath downstairs. This home has a wonderful large master suite with walk-in closet. All 4 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms are located upstairs. Three of the four bedrooms offer a walk-in closet. 2 car attached garage and upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Central air and blinds provided throughout the home. Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included! Security Deposit = $1,175 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities - gas, electricity, water, sewer, stormwater and trash. HOA fee paid by owner. *Sewer and Trash are provided by the City of Noblesville and they require this bill remain in the home owner's name so tenant will be billed $52.72 monthly along with rent (amount subject to change per city policy). Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd have any available units?
10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd have?
Some of 10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd offers parking.
Does 10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd have a pool?
No, 10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd has units with dishwashers.

