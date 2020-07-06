10208 Cumberland Pointe Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/713ceba04e ---- This wonderful 2 story 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in Noblesville is perfect and offers fresh paint throughout. The home has a great open floor plan on the main level that offers a large living room that opens onto the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen boasts a ton of cabinet space, is fully stocked with appliances, large eat-in area and has an amazingly large pantry. Half bath downstairs. This home has a wonderful large master suite with walk-in closet. All 4 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms are located upstairs. Three of the four bedrooms offer a walk-in closet. 2 car attached garage and upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Central air and blinds provided throughout the home. Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included! Security Deposit = $1,175 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities - gas, electricity, water, sewer, stormwater and trash. HOA fee paid by owner. *Sewer and Trash are provided by the City of Noblesville and they require this bill remain in the home owner's name so tenant will be billed $52.72 monthly along with rent (amount subject to change per city policy). Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups