Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard

10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard, Noblesville, IN 46060
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A must see! Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Horizons at Cumberland Pointe. Interior features laminate flooring and the door framing and entryways have been customized to be ADA accessible. Enjoy the ease of entertaining with the open kitchen, dining room and great room space. Master suite has full tub with shower combo, separate vanity area, linen closet and walk-in closet. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and all appliances. Laundry room has storage area. A side patio and rear entry 2 car garage completes this great home.

Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have any available units?
10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have?
Some of 10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10191 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
