Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Newburgh, IN with gym

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
29 Units Available
Oak Grove Crossing
7133 Castle Way, Newburgh, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A sophisticated getaway located in the rolling hills of historic Newburgh, Indiana.\nIts Oak Grove Crossing: luxurious apartment homes that feel secluded, but are close to Castle schools and convenient to anywhere you want to go.
Results within 5 miles of Newburgh
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
16 Units Available
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1271 sqft
Located in the heart of Evansville, Kimber Green is ready to welcome you home. Our convenient location makes it easy to get around town, but you won’t have to travel far for the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Evansville has to offer.
1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
36 Units Available
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVING IS GOOD IN THE CLUB. Those who choose to live the good life with us at Regency Club will appreciate the comforts and amenities of our apartments and townhomes, not to mention the attractive list of community features we offer.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$713
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature private entries, separate dining rooms, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes pool, lush landscaping, and playgrounds. Close to highways, shopping, and many dining destinations.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
18 Units Available
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1314 sqft
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.
1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
$
20 Units Available
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway.
Results within 10 miles of Newburgh
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$599
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1158 sqft
Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Culver
1 Unit Available
33 Madison Avenue
33 Madison Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
The full interior and exterior renovation at 33 Madison Avenue is another outstanding investment in the Haynie's Corner Art District by Comfort Homes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Newburgh, IN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Newburgh renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

