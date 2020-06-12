/
3 bedroom apartments
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newburgh, IN
5111 Kenwood Court
5111 Kenwood Court, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2068 sqft
Located in a convenient Newburgh location, this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath multi-level duplex offers 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs, large great room and eat-in kitchen on the main level.
Results within 5 miles of Newburgh
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1271 sqft
Located in the heart of Evansville, Kimber Green is ready to welcome you home. Our convenient location makes it easy to get around town, but you won’t have to travel far for the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Evansville has to offer.
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1314 sqft
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway.
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway.
8477 Countrywood Court
8477 Countrywood Court, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1686 sqft
Ranch with lots of room. Great room has cathedral ceiling and decorative fireplace with custom shelves on each side. This home also features a deck off the kitchen, separate laundry room, and computer room or office.
Results within 10 miles of Newburgh
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$999
1158 sqft
Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41.
Old Erie
403 Canal St.
403 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
403 Canal St. Available 06/17/20 Move in Special with all the Upgrades $1,129/mo 3 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Stunning...Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome- 1150 Sq ft.
University South
705 Runnymede Ave
705 Runnymede Avenue, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
Cute 3 Bedroom House - Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available now! This home includes a stove, refrigerator, offers an unfinished basement, and a carport.
CCIA
503 Lincoln Ave
503 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
503 Lincoln Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning. Unique. And Very Upscale. - The True Meaning of Luxury and Convenience.
Jacobsville
201 East Maryland Street
201 East Maryland Street, Evansville, IN
This is a large, spacious four bedroom, one bath house with a mostly fenced in back yard (missing one section next to the garage). It's a great house in a quiet neighborhood. For a property showing, please use a rently.com.
Timber Park
2904 Timber Park Drive
2904 Timber Park Drive, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1956 sqft
3 Bedroom East Side Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home 2,031 sq. ft. available on the East Side of Evansville. This home includes a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave as well as a washer/dryer.
Blackfords's Grove
807 SE Sixth Street
807 SE 6th St, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1710 sqft
Gorgeous, fully furnished unit with utilities and Wifi included, executive quality 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town house for lease. Includes one car attached garage and lawn maintenance.