2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
28 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newburgh, IN
29 Units Available
Oak Grove Crossing
7133 Castle Way, Newburgh, IN
2 Bedrooms
$945
1006 sqft
A sophisticated getaway located in the rolling hills of historic Newburgh, Indiana.\nIts Oak Grove Crossing: luxurious apartment homes that feel secluded, but are close to Castle schools and convenient to anywhere you want to go.
Results within 1 mile of Newburgh
1 Unit Available
7388 County Road 584 South
7388 Brentwood Drive, Warrick County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$655
830 sqft
You'll love this spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment with washer/dryer hookups and electric fireplace! Kitchen includes a flat top range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash removal.
1 Unit Available
5259 Oakwood Drive
5259 Oakwood Drive, Warrick County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
This town home has NEW windows, flooring and a BRAND NEW roof! Two bedroom, one and a half bath town home is all electric. It includes Washer/Dryer Hookups and Off Street parking. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Newburgh
12 Units Available
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$810
Bright apartments near I-69 and Eastland Mall. Dining area and private balcony/patio. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court, basketball court, and pool. Off-street parking available.
18 Units Available
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$899
1019 sqft
Located in the heart of Evansville, Kimber Green is ready to welcome you home. Our convenient location makes it easy to get around town, but you won’t have to travel far for the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Evansville has to offer.
3 Units Available
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$713
963 sqft
Apartments feature private entries, separate dining rooms, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes pool, lush landscaping, and playgrounds. Close to highways, shopping, and many dining destinations.
3 Units Available
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
Heathmoore Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
9 Units Available
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$920
1058 sqft
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.
20 Units Available
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$909
958 sqft
Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway.
39 Units Available
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$799
1115 sqft
LIVING IS GOOD IN THE CLUB. Those who choose to live the good life with us at Regency Club will appreciate the comforts and amenities of our apartments and townhomes, not to mention the attractive list of community features we offer.
18 Units Available
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$935
1119 sqft
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway.
1 Unit Available
4066 Pine Drive
4066 Pine Dr, Warrick County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
890 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Newburgh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 29th 2020.
1 Unit Available
1360 Old Plank Rd
1360 Old Plank Rd, Warrick County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
Modern Duplex!! - Modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a 1 car garage available! This home includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
7700 Meridian Avenue
7700 Meridian Avenue, Vanderburgh County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
896 sqft
This home is conveniently located on the east side on a large corner lot. Attached 1 ½ car garage for easy access into the home. Also offers 2 large bedrooms and eat-in kitchen with amply cabinetry and counter space with all appliances included.
Results within 10 miles of Newburgh
1 Unit Available
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$711
864 sqft
Princeton Court Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
16 Units Available
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$699
888 sqft
Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41.
1 Unit Available
720 E Oregon
720 East Oregon Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
792 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath - (RLNE5851279)
1 Unit Available
1212 Corregidor Circle
1212 Corregidor Cir, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse For Rent - This large two bedroom townhome features a seperate dinning area, basement, off street parking, seperate yard space, and ceiling fans throughout.
1 Unit Available
1163 S Bedford Ave
1163 South Bedford Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Just updated 2 bed 1 bath with fenced yard - Freshly painted interior with new counter tops, vanity, and flooring. Big bedrooms, living room, and laundry. Pet-friendly and move-in ready. Stove, fridge and microwave are included.
1 Unit Available
400 Canal St.
400 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1198 sqft
400 Canal St. Available 07/01/20 $1129/mo 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ Dual Master Suites - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Love where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
402 Canal St.
402 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
Special with all the Upgrades $869/mo 2 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't hate where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.
1 Unit Available
498 Lincoln Ave
498 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
*****COMMUTER'S DREAM***** - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.
1 Unit Available
1408 E Oregon St
1408 East Oregon Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$585
672 sqft
$19,500/ Owner Financed / $1950 Down / Pymnt $300 a month - 1408 E Oregon St Evansville, IN 47711 OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan / 0.09 acres of land and a house with 2 beds 1 bath 672 sqft ; A low down payment.
1 Unit Available
28 East Powell Avenue
28 Powell Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
913 sqft
Live in the lap of luxury in this newly renovated downtown apartment home! Close to the new IU Med School and right in the Haynie's Corner Arts District. New solid wood cabinetry and counters in the kitchen.