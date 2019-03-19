All apartments in New Whiteland
New Whiteland, IN
915 Nicole Way
915 Nicole Way

915 Nicole Way · No Longer Available
Location

915 Nicole Way, New Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Lovely three bedroom Ranch with a full, unfinished basement. Family room has cathedral ceiling with access to the lovely deck and fully fenced back yard. Split bedroom open concept. Separate laundry room. Move In Ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Nicole Way have any available units?
915 Nicole Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Whiteland, IN.
What amenities does 915 Nicole Way have?
Some of 915 Nicole Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Nicole Way currently offering any rent specials?
915 Nicole Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Nicole Way pet-friendly?
No, 915 Nicole Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Whiteland.
Does 915 Nicole Way offer parking?
Yes, 915 Nicole Way does offer parking.
Does 915 Nicole Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Nicole Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Nicole Way have a pool?
No, 915 Nicole Way does not have a pool.
Does 915 Nicole Way have accessible units?
No, 915 Nicole Way does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Nicole Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Nicole Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Nicole Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Nicole Way does not have units with air conditioning.
