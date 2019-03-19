All apartments in New Whiteland
208 Crestwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

208 Crestwood Drive

208 Crestwood · No Longer Available
Location

208 Crestwood, New Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 1 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in New Whiteland, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

