New Palestine, IN
4259 Eclipse Way
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:55 PM

4259 Eclipse Way

4259 Eclipse Way · No Longer Available
Location

4259 Eclipse Way, New Palestine, IN 46163

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1759734

A charming apartment located in New Plaestine. Your next home includes: 2 beds, 1 bath, central air, ceiling fans, a balcony, and a washer and dryer.

Pet Friendly.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Balcony,Freshly Painted,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4259 Eclipse Way have any available units?
4259 Eclipse Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Palestine, IN.
What amenities does 4259 Eclipse Way have?
Some of 4259 Eclipse Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4259 Eclipse Way currently offering any rent specials?
4259 Eclipse Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4259 Eclipse Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4259 Eclipse Way is pet friendly.
Does 4259 Eclipse Way offer parking?
No, 4259 Eclipse Way does not offer parking.
Does 4259 Eclipse Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4259 Eclipse Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4259 Eclipse Way have a pool?
No, 4259 Eclipse Way does not have a pool.
Does 4259 Eclipse Way have accessible units?
No, 4259 Eclipse Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4259 Eclipse Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4259 Eclipse Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4259 Eclipse Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4259 Eclipse Way has units with air conditioning.

