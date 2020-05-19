4259 Eclipse Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1759734



A charming apartment located in New Plaestine. Your next home includes: 2 beds, 1 bath, central air, ceiling fans, a balcony, and a washer and dryer.



Pet Friendly.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Balcony,Freshly Painted,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.