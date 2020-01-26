All apartments in New Palestine
New Palestine, IN
29 East Main Street
29 East Main Street

29 East Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

29 East Main Street, New Palestine, IN 46163

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Two Bedroom Apartment Remodeled and Ready!

Take a look at another updated 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit right in the heart of to New Palestine! The pictures speak for themselves. Large living room for the family, off street parking, and coin operated laundry on site. All electric unit makes bill paying easy. This apartment is changing top to bottom!

Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator
Central Air: No, window units available

Pets: Cats ONLY
Please ask about our pet policy.

Utility Information: All Electric
Tenant Pays: Electric, Trash, Water & Sewer

Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

