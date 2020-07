Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Building something beautiful. Located in downtown New Castle the Historic Jennings Apartments are renovated and offer luxurious living at an affordable price. Our apartments offer unique floor plans, scenic downtown views and historic features such as high ceilings, large windows and original hardwood flooring. Historic Jennings Apartments are within walking distance to downtown restaurants, the Henry County Courthouse and all the local shops.